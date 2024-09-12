Diageo Executive John Kennedy Joins Kargo’S Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Global Brand Leader, Kennedy Will Advise Kargo as It Further Expands their European and APAC Presence

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, a leading advertising company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Kennedy to its Advisory Board. With a remarkable track record of leading businesses across Europe, Asia, and North America, Kennedy brings his global management and growth experience to Kargo as the company continues to expand its territorial footprint and innovate in the digital advertising landscape.



Kennedy has played pivotal roles in building and scaling premium global brands in his thirty year career. His leadership at Diageo, an FTSE 10 company, has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation across a range of business units with a combined turnover exceeding $5 billion annually. As a member of Diageo's executive committee for the past ten years, Kennedy has spearheaded growth initiatives including product launches and expansion plans, financial management and broader marketing initiatives. He has also provided oversight for Diageo's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

"I am excited to join Kargo's Board at such a pivotal time for the company," said John Kennedy. "Kargo's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the digital advertising space resonates with my own professional values and experiences. I look forward to contributing to Kargo's growth and helping the company achieve its ambitious goals."

Kargo is uniquely positioned as the leading media activation platform for global advertisers as it delivers attention grabbing ad experiences across CTV, mobile, social and video. With Kennedy's addition to the Advisory Board, Kargo is poised to further enhance its strategic vision and operational execution, reinforcing its position as a market leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Kennedy to Kargo's Board of Advisors that helps oversee our broader growth plans and governance," said Harry Kargman, CEO and Founder of Kargo. "John's extensive experience in managing global businesses and his deep understanding of brand marketing and ESG aligns perfectly with Kargo's plans to deliver reliable growth, innovation and market expansion. His insights and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we continue to scale our global operations and redefine the future of digital and CTV advertising."

Kennedy joins a distinguished group of leaders on the Kargo Board. The Board also includes:



Frank Blake - Chairman Delta Airlines, Retired Chairman & CEO The Home Depot, Director P&G & Macy's

Bracken Darrell - CEO, VF Corporation

Susan Sobot - Former President, American Express Global Commercial Services, Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Deborah Koyama - Chief of Staff to the CEO, Unilever, Former CMO, Mondelez

Doug Knopper - Founder and Former Co-CEO FreeWheel, Board Member, Strategic Advisor

John Hadl - Managing Director, Archer Venture Capital, LLC, Former CEO Brand-in-Hand Michael Kassan - Founder of 3C Ventures, Former CEO & Founder of MediaLink



About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable experiences to captivate consumer attention and deliver the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply for brands. With a suite of exclusive cross channel advertising solutions, it is the choice for leading brands looking to drive meaningful customer connections across mobile, desktop, connected television, and social. Focused on performance, Kargo helps the world's largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo's proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is headquartered in New York with offices across the globe.

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

...