Dental Market To Reach USD 63.93 Billion By 2031, Growing At 7.4% CAGR | Skyquest Technology

The Dental Market consists of diagnosis, prevention, and of dental disorders that are provided by dentists and dental professionals. The demand for the market is rapidly increasing because of primary factors like increasing awareness of dentistry, growing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, technological advancement, and the rising demand for cosmetic and laser dentistry. Dental treatment consists of a wide range of services that assists many patients in enhancing their oral health.

The popularity of smile makeover processes is also increasing rapidly. Furthermore, the technological advancements in endodontics have also helped in adopting root canal processes. The demand for invisible braces is also rising as it helps in reshaping and alignment of the teeth without looking bad. The dental market is constantly growing owing to the launch of new enhanced technologies like dental caps, dentures, and drills. Various other factors like rising traction for the cosmetic dentistry and increasing dental implants are also boosting the growth and progression of the dental market. Moreover, people are also becoming more aware about oral health and their growing disposable income is helping them to invest more in dental services. These factors are propelling the growth of dental market.

Dental Market Segmental Analysis

The Dental Market is segmented based on the Type, Service, End User, and region.

Based on the Type , the Global Dental Market is segmented as Dental Consumables and Dental Equipment.

Based on Service , the Dental Market is segmented as General Dentistry, Orthodontics and Prosthodontics and Oral Surgery.

Based on End Use , the Dental Market is segmented as Dental Laboratory, Dental Clinic and Research/Academic Institute.

Based on Region Dental Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 38.84 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 63.93 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Service, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Rising popularity of invisible orthodontics Key Market Opportunities Growing popularity of aesthetic dentistry to improve appearance Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness about oral health and hygiene



Key Players Operating in Dental Market



Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Align Technology Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Institut Straumann AG

GC Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Biolase Inc. Nobel Biocare Services AG

Growing Popularity of Invisible Orthodontics for Better Patient Experience to Drive Market Expansion

The invisible orthodontics has numerous advantages over metal braces in treating malocclusions. These advantages consist of reduced irritation to gums and cheeks, lesser visits to dentists, personalized depending on the patient's necessity, and easy to remove. These advantages are increasing the adoption of invisible orthodontics in malocclusion treatment. Such high demand for invisible orthodontics has encouraged the market leaders to increase the manufacturing of clear aligners. The increasing usage of invisible orthodontics combined with the rising emphasis of market players towards the extension of production capability is driving the demand for these products.

Growing Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry to Improve Appearance to Surge Market Growth

Lately, with the increasing disposable incomes and rising beauty standards the demand for aesthetic dentistry have increased rapidly. This high demand has been seen among almost every age group owing to the constant advancement of aesthetic products. People are preferring aesthetic dentistry over traditional dentistry as it offers better comfort and appearance. This is increasing the popularity of aesthetic processes and augmenting market growth. Moreover, medical providers are also encouraged to use innovative products like CAD/CAM scanners and other related tools. Nowadays, many young people, particularly females are emphasizing on improving their maxillofacial appearances. This growing emphasis is increasing the demand for aesthetic dentistry, pushing the key players to manufacture and introduce innovative products in the market with aesthetic application.

Increasing Awareness about Dental Health and Hygiene to Boost Growth of Dental Market in North America

North America is dominating the dental market with the largest market share. This dramatic growth in the market in this region is mainly due to the rising awareness about oral hygiene, increasing disposable income, growing incidences of dental, caries, and rapid adoption of new technologies. Moreover, the advanced medical infrastructure and the presence of many market players and dental support facilities are also contributing to the growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, the presence of many independent clinics and the increasing research and development activities in this region related to oral health and hygiene are also propelling the growth of dental market.

Dental Market Insights

Drivers



Increasing prevalence of dental diseases

Rising government expenditure on dental healthcare Growing awareness about dental health and hygiene

Restraints



Less accessibility of dental care in many regions

High expense of dental care and limited reimbursements Lack of dental specialist and advanced infrastructure in developing regions

Analysis of key drivers (Government facilities investing in dental market and increasing prevalence of dental diseases), restraints (Less accessibility of dental care and high expense of dental care), opportunities (Rising popularity of invisible orthodontics and growing awareness about dental health and hygiene), and challenges (Limited dental care reimbursement and lack of advanced infrastructure in developing areas) influencing the growth of dental market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the dental market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the dental market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



