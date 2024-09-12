Newly Published Review Highlights The Pivotal Role Of Daxor’S Blood Volume Analysis Technology In Advancing Cardiorenal Syndrome Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Review Published in the Prestigious Journal Cardiorenal Medicine

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a review published in the journal Cardiorenal that delves into the intricate landscape of cardiorenal syndrome (CRS) and highlights the pivotal role of Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) in improving patient care and outcomes.

BVA as a diagnostic tool enhances the precision of diuretic and red cell therapies, significantly elevating the effectiveness of conventional care.

Integrating BVA in CRS care has clinical implications, including personalized treatment and improved outcomes. The heart-kidney relationship in CRS underscores the need for precise, personalized care, where BVA plays a crucial role.

The review titled,“Blood Volume Analysis and Cardio-renal syndrome: from bench to bedside,” explored the relationship between the heart and kidneys in CRS and discussed the usage of BVA in assessing and managing this challenging syndrome. Expert contributors included John Lynn Jefferies, MD, MBA, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FAAP, FHFSA, FRCPE, FESC, Cynthia Ann Stavish, MSN, APRN, ACNS-BC, PHN, Marc A. Silver, MD, FACC, FAHA, FHFSA, Javed Butler, MD, MPH, MBA, Harvey David Humes, MD, and John Strobeck, MD, PhD, FACC.

“CRS involves the complex interplay of cardiac and renal dysfunction” said John L. Jefferies, MD, Daxor's Chief Medical Officer.“BVA is a highly accurate (98%) technique for measuring total blood and red blood cell volumes, informing the evaluation and treatment of CRS, including its subtypes, pathophysiology, and clinical significance. Integrating BVA into CRS management optimizes personalized therapy and enhances patient outcomes.”

“By 2030, the CRS patient population is projected to reach 47 million, significantly impacting healthcare costs," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. "Our BVA technology provides clinicians with actionable data to optimize and personalize treatment plans, improving outcomes while reducing care duration and costs."

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

