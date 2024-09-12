Resilinc Enhances Its Collaboration Platform For Superior Sub-Tier Visibility And Accelerated Mitigation Responses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Updates Include Enhanced Forecasting, Increased Supplier-Customer Collaboration, and Boosted Mitigation Capabilities

MILPITAS, CA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc , a leading provider of resiliency solutions, is pleased to announce its latest round of product enhancements, which include faster sub-tier chain visibility, improved user experience, data accuracy, proactive planning, and customer-supplier collaboration.

"Our newest advancements do more than just accelerate response to disruptions-they create a well-connected, data-driven supply chain network, " said LeAnne Hester, Resilinc's Chief Product Officer.“We are equipping our customers with cutting-edge technology that seamlessly blends AI-powered mapping with supplier-validated data to facilitate streamlined communication with suppliers in a single, secure platform. At Resilinc, we architect agile and intelligent networks that drive supply chain resilience."

Resilinc now offers a faster way for customers to map their sub-tier supply chain. This new feature enables customers to integrate pre-existing sub-tier sourcing data into the Resilinc platform, empowering users with immediate supply chain visibility before receiving fully validated supplier assessments through our unique supplier collaboration platform. With the help of autonomous AI mapping, the new capability facilitates faster visibility into customers' sub-tier supply chain, allowing for immediate risk event monitoring and quicker identification of potential failure points.

Resilinc released a new capability allowing all parties to quickly share more detailed documentation and notes to WarRooms (virtual platforms in the Resilinc dashboard where customers and their suppliers communicate and collaborate to assess and resolve disruptions). Once disruption strikes, both customers and suppliers can quickly upload and exchange critical information like purchase order information, safety stock levels, specific part/product specifications, and other detailed documentation necessary for disruption mitigation strategy. This new upgrade, available on both desktop and mobile, provides a historical record of collaboration that offers an insightful framework for future disruptions.

An enhanced Disruption Vulnerability Index 2.0 offers improved proactive planning to identify risk. DVI 2.0 uses Resilinc's predictive AI capabilities to identify patterns and forecast events enabling customers to understand the likelihood of disruptions reoccurring in the future. With the ability to run 'what if' analysis, customers and suppliers can leverage risk-scenario planning and develop playbooks ahead of time to secure supply and ensure business continuity.

The Resilinc Supplier Board is a newly created strategic initiative designed to foster continuous improvement and maximize value creation for our customers. The board comprises 30 globally diverse suppliers to provide invaluable feedback to Resilinc across a spectrum of critical areas, such as user experience within the Resilinc portal, assessment processes, data integration methodologies, interface usability, and potential obstacles in the system. Through this direct feedback loop, Resilinc can ensure its ecosystem evolves in alignment with supplier needs, ultimately driving more effective and efficient supply chain risk management for all stakeholders.

Resilinc's commitment to collaboration enables organizations to build agile, intelligent networks that can withstand disruptions and drive long-term resilience. This collaborative framework empowers all stakeholders to navigate disruptions more effectively and secure business continuity in an ever-changing global landscape.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc's platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

