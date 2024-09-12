Baker Hughes Announces Dates For Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Webcast
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024, via press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).
To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at .
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
...
Media Relations
Thomas Millas
+1 346-415-0320
...
