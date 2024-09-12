Kratos Announces Immediate Availability Of TDI’S Four Classes Of Low-Cost Turbojet Engines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-Performance, USA-Made Engines Now Available with No Lead Time

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced that Technical Directions, Inc. (TDI), a business unit within Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division, now offers four classes of its low-cost, high-performance turbojet engines with immediate availability. These engines, ranging from 30 to 200 pounds of thrust, are designed and manufactured in the United States at TDI's facility in Oxford, Michigan, with all parts and components sourced from U.S. companies.



Known for their compact size and reliable performance, TDI's turbojets are ideal for use in cruise missiles, loitering munitions systems, and other critical defense systems. Kratos' commitment to affordability and innovation is at the forefront of this announcement, ensuring that customers can quickly access these engines without lead times-a vital factor for time-sensitive defense projects.

The four classes of TDI's turbojet engines now available are:



TDI-J45: 30 lb thrust

TDI-J5: 75 lb thrust

TDI-J7: 100 lb thrust TDI-J85: 200 lb thrust









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

“We understand the importance of rapidly fielding cost-effective solutions in today's fast-paced defense environment,” said Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division .“With the large number of programs and technology efforts underway in the affordable weapons classes, by building ahead and having these affordable and high-performance engines stocked on our shelves in Michigan, we enable rapid evaluation, test, integration, and ultimately, all up round delivery without the traditional front end lead-time delays.”

Each TDI engine is 100% USA-designed, sourced, and manufactured, ensuring both quality and security. TDI has developed and refined turbine engine technologies for military applications in Michigan since 1983-providing unique features in support of low-cost, high-production, expendable turbojet engine applications, such as small cruise missiles and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). With the engineering, manufacturing, and system integration employees in the Oxford, Michigan facility, TDI's subject matter experts leverage Michigan's deep automotive expertise and apply it to the defense sector and have experience that encompasses all aspects of this turbine engine class, from clean-sheet design, through performance testing, vehicle integration, flight testing, and production manufacturing.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

To learn more about TDI's turbojet engines and their immediate availability, visit our booth at the upcoming Air Force Association's Air, Space & Cyber Conference or .

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Burghoff

...

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

...