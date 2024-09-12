Michelin : Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Of The Number Of Shares Making Up The Company’S Capital
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, September 12th, 2024
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 357,479,113
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company's capital
(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
| Date
| Number of shares
| Total number of voting rights
|
2024/08/30
|
714,960,465
|
Number of theoretical voting rights: 992,978,756
Number of voting rights: 982,386,458*
* Considering 10,592,298 treasury shares
