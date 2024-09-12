Nubian Provides Update On Athena Gold Corporation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: NBR | OTCQB: NBRFF) (“Nubian” or the“Company”) is pleased to provide an update on Athena Corporation (“Athena”). Nubian owns 55 million shares of Athena, representing an ownership stake of ~31% and holds a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty on Excelsior Springs, sold to Athena in 2021.



On September 11, 2024, Athena announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent a non-binding letter of intent dated September 9, 2024 with Libra Lithium Corp. ("Libra"), a privately-held, grassroots explorer, whereby Athena will acquire up to a 100% right, title and interest in the Laird Lake and Oneman Lake gold projects in Ontario (the "Acquisition"). Laird Lake is favourably located in the Red Lake Gold Camp and is hosted in a similar structural setting to Kinross Gold's Great Bear project and West Red Lake Gold's nearby Madsen Mine. In connection with the Acquisition, members of Libra's board and management teams are expected to join Athena, with David Goodman, LLB, CFA, joining the Board of Directors as Chairman, and Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA, taking on the role of President, CEO and Director. John Power, current President and CEO of Athena, is expected to remain as Secretary and Director. Athena also announced that it plans to redomicile to Canada. The Acquisition is expected to close on or before October 10, 2024.

Full details of the Acquisition are available on the link below.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

