Aerospace & Defense Mergers & Acquisition Industry To Gather In Beverly Hills, CA For The 7Th Annual A&D M&A Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A&D Mergers & Acquisition

The is in partnership with Lazard and CSP Associates, and will take place on November 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills

- Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer, Week NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aerospace & defense mergers & to gather on November 12 in Beverly Hills, CA for the 7th annual A&D M&A conferenceThe seventh annual Aviation Week Network 's A&D Mergers & Acquisition conference, in partnership with Lazard and CSP Associates, will take place on November 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, CA.The one-day program, with Gibson Dunn serving as the sponsor, will feature a wide range of perspectives on the M&A landscape, interactive discussions with C-Level industry executives, and will take a deep dive into the commercial and defense M&A arenas.The event will provide a unique opportunity for leading dealmakers, CEOs, business development specialists, and analysts to gain valuable insights into the outlook, opportunities and challenges facing the industry.General (Ret.) John P. Abizaid, retired U.S. Army Four Star General, former United States Ambassador, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Senior Advisor to Lazard, will serve as the keynote speaker discussing“Global Disruptions and the Impact on A&D M&A.” The session will be moderated by Maj. Gen (Ret.) Lee K. Levy, II, Board of Directors Chairman, NDIA Logistics Management Division and CEO, The Levy Group, LLC.Dr. Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director of the McCain Institute, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia, will speak on“Global Hot Spots in a Post-Election World: Implications for A&D M&A.” The session will address prospects for transatlantic defence industry collaboration, geopolitical, economic and trade tensions, and the outlook for U.S. alliances in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.Other conference topics will include:.Unveiling the Impact: Analyzing the Implications of the General Election.M&A Strategies In An Evolving Supply Chain Landscape.Global Hot Spots In A Post-Election World: Implications For A&D M&A.Investing in Emerging Technologies & Defense Innovation.Getting The Deal Done: Navigating Deal Risk.The Wrap Up: What's Hot (or Not) in A&D M&A?See a full agenda here: . Those interested in joining the conference can register here: . The event starts with a networking breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with sessions from 8:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a networking reception.“Global disruption, elections in Europe and the U.S., and other sector-related events are shaping the aerospace and defense markets today,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer, Aviation Week Network.“The conference will address these issues with expert speakers who are leaders in the industry and will provide insight on navigating the shifting landscape.”“We're thrilled that General Abizaid will deliver the keynote speech, where he will focus his remarks on global disruption, and how companies in A&D industries should proactively prepare for potential impacts to their businesses,” said Michael Richter, Managing Director, Global Head of Aerospace and Defense Financial Advisory, Lazard.“This conference is an excellent opportunity to explore the highest potential subsectors in A&D with Lazard.”Dr. Brad Meslin, Senior Managing Director at CSP Associates, said,“Dr. Farkas' comments are particularly timely, given the upcoming Presidential election and growing geopolitical risks in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. We are delighted that she will serve as a featured speaker.. CSP Associates has a 40-year track record providing transaction commercial diligence services to global private equity and corporate investors in the aerospace, defense, and government sectors, and we look forward to once again co-hosting this important industry event.”About Aviation Week NetworkAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.About Informa MarketsInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

Elizabeth Grace

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.