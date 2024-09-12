Thrive Ventures Consulting Welcomes Subetra Maruthamuthu As Fractional CHRO And Senior Global HR Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sue joins the expert panel of Global Strategic Advisors of Thrive Ventures Consulting to lead its HR Consulting across the South-East Asian region.

SINGAPORE, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thrive Ventures Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Subetra Maruthamuthu, also known as Sue, as Fractional Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Senior Global HR Advisor. Sue brings over 25 years of extensive experience in human resources, spanning multiple industries including fintech, blockchain, and e-commerce. She joins the panel of Global Strategic Advisors of Thrive Ventures Consulting to lead its HR efforts across the South-East Asian region, focusing on enhancing organizational growth and employee experience.

Sue's track record of success in providing comprehensive HR consulting services makes her a key addition to Thrive Ventures Consulting's strategic advisory team. Her appointment aligns with the company's strategic vision to empower businesses with tailored HR solutions that foster sustainable growth. Sue will provide full suite HR professional consulting services including strategic HR planning, talent acquisition, organizational development, and risk management as part of her role.

Founder of Elevate People Consulting, Sue has been a driving force in offering HR consultancy services to startups, NGOs, and small to medium-sized enterprises. She has a people-first approach, ensuring the development of strong, inclusive workplace cultures that prioritize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). As an advocate for DEI, Sue has consistently demonstrated her commitment to creating equitable work environments that enable all employees to thrive.

"I am privileged to have Sue as part of my extremely valued and globally sought after Advisory Team. I look forward to working closely with her to deliver high-impact HR solutions to clients in South-East Asia that shall help them succeed in today's competitive landscape. Her expertise will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional human resources strategies that drive positive transformation for businesses across the region.," said Pritam Dutta, Managing Director at Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd.

About Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd:

Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd is a management consulting firm based in Southeast Asia, dedicated to driving business growth through innovative strategies and tailored solutions. The firm serves as a one-stop center for SMEs, offering expertise and support that cater to the unique challenges faced by smaller businesses.

About Subetra Maruthamuthu:

Subetra Maruthamuthu, founder of Elevate People Consulting, is a seasoned HR leader with more than 25 years of experience. She specializes in offering HR consultancy to startups, NGOs, and small to medium-sized businesses, focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). With her experience in fintech, blockchain, and e-commerce, Sue is known for her strategic, people-centric approach to human resources.

