Pinarayi Vijayan, AK Antony Condole Death Of Sitaram Yechury, Party Flag Lowered

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (IANS) Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and former Defence Minister A. K. Antony on Thursday condoled the passing away of CPI-M general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury.

Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

As soon as the news of the demise came, the party flag at the state party headquarters in the state capital city was lowered.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sitaram came up through the student movement.“He was one who had good links with all and was respected and liked even by his detractors. For the party the loss is huge and a void that will take time to fill,” the Chief Minister said.

The 72-year-old Communist veteran was admitted to the intensive care unit of AIIMS, Delhi and was being treated for acute respiratory tract infection. His condition worsened on Thursday and breathed his last.

India's longest-serving Defence Minister and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony said Yechury's loss is a huge tragedy for the country.

“His loss is a huge tragedy for our country when things are going in a different way. He should have been present at this juncture and is an irreparable loss. We worked together during our term in the Upper House and during the first UPA government,” the former Defence Minister said.

He added that Yechury was a strong votary for the Congress and the CPI-M to work together in national politics.

“A big loss for secular India and a personal loss for me as we were very good friends and above all a huge loss for the CPI-M,” the former Defence Minister said.

CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam said he first met Yechury when he was a student leader at the state-run Maharaja's College in Kochi.

“He came there as a student leader. We started our journey and travelled a very long distance. I am deeply saddened as he was a very smart and vibrant Communist leader. He had a strong ideological base and was a voracious reader and above all very articulate. His passing away is a huge loss for the country's Left movement,” said Viswam.

Newly appointed Left Democratic Front convenor and party legislator T. P. Ramakrishnan said that Yechury was fortunate that he was able to work with legends like AKG, EMS, Jyothi Basu and other leaders.

Ramakrishnan added that Yechury was a guiding force of the Left government in Kerala.

Veteran party leader and politburo member M.A. Baby said the last time he met him at the hospital, Yechury was thinking of getting back to the office.

“He said that he has a lot of work to do as the 24th Party Congress date has been announced and he has to prepare documents for it. Sadly, he left us all,” said Baby.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V. D. Satheesan said Yechury will always be known for being a practical politician even after remaining deeply rooted in Communist ideology.

“He always had a warm relation with the Congress,” the LoP said.

All the top CPI-M leaders from Kerala will reach Delhi to bid goodbye to their topmost leader.