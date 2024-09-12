GCC Chief Condemns Israeli Occupation's Targeting Of Gaza's UNRWA School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi Thursday condemned and denunciated Israeli forces' bombing of a school of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Al Nuseirat camp, which killed dozens of innocents, including six employees, and many others.

According to a GCC statement, the Secretary General said that the international community must take a strong position against the Israeli occupation forces to stop the ongoing systematic violations against the Palestinian people, which have claimed the lives of tens of thousands of innocent civilians.

He emphasized that the targeting of relief and UN staff by the Israeli occupation forces is a new crime added to the many repeated war crimes committed by the occupation forces in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of innocents.

Al-Budaiwi also reaffirmed the statement made in the 161st ministerial meeting held on Monday, September 9, 2024, rejecting any justifications for describing the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip as self-defense.

He called on the international community to take necessary actions, within international law, to respond to the illegal practices of the Israeli government and the policy of collective punishment it pursues against the besieged residents of Gaza and the entire Palestinian people. (end)

