Ganja Celebrates Anniversary Of People's Artist Mobil Ahmadov

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has solemnly celebrated the 93rd anniversary of the birth of People's Artist, professor Mobil Ahmadov, with a gala concert, Azernews reports.

The event was organised by the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre as part of the project "Ganja and Youth.".

The concert program consisted of songs from the artist's repertoire and arias from operettas performed by soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre.

The evening featured the talented student of the prominent composer, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasymov, along with soloists from the Ganja State Philharmonic, including People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honoured Artist Kamala Tagizade, and soloists Rustam Jafarov, Elmira Pishnamazade, Maharram Gasimov, and Vasif Bayramov.

The program also included performances by soloists from the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater-Honored Artist Almaz Alakbarova and soloist Shaban Jafarov-as well as People's Artist Heydar Anatollu and vocalist Sattar Nasirov, who all performed works from Mobil Ahmadov's repertoire.

At the end of the evening, the composer's daughter, Nigar Ahmadova, shared her memories of her father and expressed her gratitude to the creative team for organising the event.

Mobil Ahmadov was born on September 10, 1931, in Ganja. In 1955, he entered the Baku Art College named after Azim Azimzade. A year later, he was accepted to the Azerbaijan State Conservatory and studied in Bulbul's class.

After completing his studies in 1961, Mobil Ahmadov worked in the choir of the Azerbaijan State Radio for some time.

In September, he was invited to the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre as a soloist.

Since then, he has played leading roles in most of the theatre's performances for almost forty years.

He created a rich creative heritage, playing in more than seventy theatre performances and performing several roles in various productions.

Mobil Ahmadov worked as a teacher in various educational institutions. The radio fund contains more than 600 tape recordings.

