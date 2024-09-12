Ganja Celebrates Anniversary Of People's Artist Mobil Ahmadov

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has solemnly celebrated the 93rd
anniversary of the birth of People's Artist, professor Mobil
Ahmadov, with a gala concert, Azernews
reports.
The event was organised by the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical
Theatre as part of the project "Ganja and Youth.".
The concert program consisted of songs from the artist's
repertoire and arias from operettas performed by soloists of the
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and Azerbaijan State Academic Musical
Theatre.
The evening featured the talented student of the prominent
composer, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasymov, along with soloists from
the Ganja State Philharmonic, including People's Artist Sevinj
Ibrahimova, Honoured Artist Kamala Tagizade, and soloists Rustam
Jafarov, Elmira Pishnamazade, Maharram Gasimov, and Vasif
Bayramov.
The program also included performances by soloists from the
Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater-Honored Artist Almaz
Alakbarova and soloist Shaban Jafarov-as well as People's Artist
Heydar Anatollu and vocalist Sattar Nasirov, who all performed
works from Mobil Ahmadov's repertoire.
At the end of the evening, the composer's daughter, Nigar
Ahmadova, shared her memories of her father and expressed her
gratitude to the creative team for organising the event.
Mobil Ahmadov was born on September 10, 1931, in Ganja. In 1955,
he entered the Baku Art College named after Azim Azimzade. A year
later, he was accepted to the Azerbaijan State Conservatory and
studied in Bulbul's class.
After completing his studies in 1961, Mobil Ahmadov worked in
the choir of the Azerbaijan State Radio for some time.
In September, he was invited to the Azerbaijan State Academic
Musical Theatre as a soloist.
Since then, he has played leading roles in most of the theatre's
performances for almost forty years.
He created a rich creative heritage, playing in more than
seventy theatre performances and performing several roles in
various productions.
Mobil Ahmadov worked as a teacher in various educational
institutions. The radio fund contains more than 600 tape
recordings.
