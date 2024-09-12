عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Hosts Strategic Communications Course

Baku Hosts Strategic Communications Course


9/12/2024 8:10:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Strategic Communications course was held in Baku under the organization of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum, with the support of the media Development Agency, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the state bodies attended the course held in the Press and Public Affairs Department of Defense Ministry.
The participants were given a presentation on Defense Ministry's Communication Strategy, approved by the relevant decision of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Briefings were presented on NATO organization strategic communication and establishment of military-public affairs. Discussions were held and the questions of the participants were answered.

In the scope of the course, the participants got acquainted with the publishing, multimedia and editorial activities of the Ministry and did various exercises in syndicates.

At the end, certificates were presented to the participants.

MENAFN12092024000195011045ID1108666449


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search