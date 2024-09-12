Baku Hosts Strategic Communications Course
Fatima Latifova
Strategic Communications course was held in Baku under the
organization of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and NATO Joint
Force Command Brunssum, with the support of the media Development
Agency, Azernews reports.
Representatives of the state bodies attended the course held in
the Press and Public Affairs Department of Defense Ministry.
The participants were given a presentation on Defense Ministry's
Communication Strategy, approved by the relevant decision of the
Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.
Briefings were presented on NATO organization strategic
communication and establishment of military-public affairs.
Discussions were held and the questions of the participants were
answered.
In the scope of the course, the participants got acquainted with
the publishing, multimedia and editorial activities of the Ministry
and did various exercises in syndicates.
At the end, certificates were presented to the participants.
