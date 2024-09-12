Baku Hosts Strategic Communications Course

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Strategic Communications course was held in Baku under the organization of the Azerbaijan of Defense and Joint Force Command Brunssum, with the support of the Development Agency, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the state bodies attended the course held in the Press and Public Affairs Department of Defense Ministry.

The participants were given a presentation on Defense Ministry's Communication Strategy, approved by the relevant decision of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Briefings were presented on NATO organization strategic communication and establishment of military-public affairs. Discussions were held and the questions of the participants were answered.

In the scope of the course, the participants got acquainted with the publishing, multimedia and editorial activities of the Ministry and did various exercises in syndicates.

At the end, certificates were presented to the participants.