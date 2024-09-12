The AI Growth Cycle For The Data Center Physical Infrastructure Market Started In 2Q 2024, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Surging Orders Drove DCPI Vendor Backlogs Higher, Again



According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) revenue growth accelerated for the first time in five quarters in 2Q 2024, as physical infrastructure deployments to support accelerated computing workloads began to materialize stronger than expected.

"The AI growth cycle for DCPI, to support accelerated computing, officially got started in 2Q 2024," said Lucas Beran, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Sales of DCPI with the characteristics to support accelerated computing deployments have been present in the market for the past year, but that growth has been outweighed by the unwinding of orders from 2022 and early 2023.

Now, cloud and colocation service providers are rushing to add data center capacity to historically low vacancy rates, with new designs to support higher rack power densities and manage AI workload variability.

"On top of sales growth above expectations, new orders continued to remain strong, driving the sixth consecutive quarter of vendor's backlog growth since we began tracking it. We do, however, expect new orders to slow as the backlog normalizes to the new, longer sales cycle associated with accelerated computing. Nonetheless, we anticipate sales growth will continue to accelerate through the second half of 2024 as vendors bring on new manufacturing capacity," continued Beran.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2024 Data Center Physical Infrastructure Quarterly Report:



Eaton, Modine, and Mitsubishi Electric led all vendors in market share gains, while Huawei and Vertiv lost share.

Revenue growth occurred in all regions, but North America paced growth with a notably higher rate than other regions, despite a strong base of comparison. Asia Pacific excluding China also grew at a double-digit rate.

Growth accelerated across all market segments, in part because of tough year-over-year comparisons starting to wane. Digestion of thermal management and rack power distribution infrastructure abated as those segments returned to double-digit growth rates. Facility power distribution grew at the fastest rate of any market segment for the third quarter in a row. Looking ahead, we forecast further acceleration in revenue growth for the second half of 2024, driven by the construction of new cloud and colocation service provider capacity as physical infrastructure deployments to support accelerated computing workloads increase.

