Biogen Board Appoints Two New Independent Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) Board of Directors (the“Board”) today announced the appointments of two new independent directors, Lloyd B. Minor, M.D., effective October 1, 2024, and Sir Menelas (Mene) Pangalos, Ph.D., effective January 1, 2025. Dr. Minor is currently the Dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine and Vice President for Medical Affairs at Stanford University, and Prof Sir Pangalos was most recently Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca until his retirement in April 2024.



“We welcome Lloyd and Mene to our Board as they add significant experience and proven track records in leading R&D in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries,” said Caroline Dorsa, Chair of the Biogen Board of Directors.“Lloyd and Mene will bring fresh perspectives and deep scientific knowledge to our efforts to bolster the company's portfolio and achieve long-term, sustainable growth and positive outcomes for patients.”

As Dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine and Vice President for Medical Affairs at Stanford University, Dr. Minor has played an integral role in establishing strategy across the enterprise of Stanford Medicine, leading all health and medicine matters in research, clinical care and education at Stanford University, and driving the transformation of the future of life sciences at the university. Prior to his current role, he was Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Johns Hopkins University, where he also previously served as the Andelot Professor and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at the School of Medicine and as otolaryngologist-in-chief of the Johns Hopkins Hospital. In 2012, Dr. Minor was elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Minor has a Sc.B. from Brown University and received his M.D. from the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He is the chair of the board of directors of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, a new medical school being established in Bentonville, Arkansas. His other board and advisory activities include serving on the board of directors of Atrio Health Plans and Caris Life Sciences as well as advisory roles for Goldman Sachs and General Atlantic.

Prof Sir Pangalos was previously Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca. In this role, Prof Sir Pangalos was responsible for biopharmaceutical R&D from discovery through late-stage development, covering areas including cardiovascular, autoimmune and neurology. He joined AstraZeneca in 2010 as Executive Vice President of Early R&D and led the transformation of the company's R&D productivity, as well as overseeing the creation of AstraZeneca's new Global R&D Center in Cambridge, UK. He previously held senior R&D roles at Pfizer, Wyeth and GSK.

Prof Sir Pangalos has a B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Imperial College London and received his Ph.D. in Neuropharmacology from University College London. He is an elected Fellow of the Royal Society, the Academy of Medical Sciences, the Royal Society of Biology and Clare Hall, University of Cambridge. He serves on the boards of The Francis Crick Institute, The Judge Business School, Cambridge University and Absci Corporation.

“Lloyd and Mene bring research and development knowledge and industry experience to our Board that will be greatly additive as we continue to advance Biogen into its next chapter of sustainable growth,” said Christopher A. Viehbacher, Biogen President and Chief Executive Officer.“With their collective research expertise and success driving R&D transformation, they will make immediate and substantive contributions to Biogen as we continue to expand our portfolio. I look forward to working with them alongside the rest of our Board at this important moment for Biogen.”

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at . Follow us on social media - Facebook , LinkedIn , X , YouTube .

