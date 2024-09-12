Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”) Scoops The Award Of Best Chinese International Credit Rating Agency 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”) aims to provide independent, objective, and fair credit rating services to issuers and investors by leveraging their international expertise and local insight into China's structure and business environment.

DUBAI, UAE, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”) , a leading provider of credit rating services, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Chinese International Credit Rating Agency 2024 " at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024. This award recognises the company's outstanding work, ingenuity, and adherence to upholding strict credit analysis criteria in the international financial market.

The International Business Magazine Awards are renowned for celebrating excellence across various sectors of the global business landscape. Winning the title of "Best Chinese International Credit Rating Agency 2024" underscores Lianhe Global's prominent position in the industry. This acknowledgement of the company's efforts to promote stability and openness in the global financial markets is in addition to confirming its strong analytical capabilities.

Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (Lianhe Global) was established in September 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Lianhe Credit Ratings Co., Ltd (Lianhe Credit), and was approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong in July 2018 to No. 10 license to conduct credit rating business. Since its establishment, Lianhe Global has been committed to providing independent, objective and impartial credit ratings services to investors and financial product issuers worldwide.

For nearly seven years, Lianhe Global has always adhered to the concepts of objectivity, neutrality and impartiality, professionalism, honesty and rigor, and has adopted a strict internal control and risk management system, a sound rating methodology and international standards in the rating process to ensure the objectivity and accuracy of the rating result. At the same time, as an international rating agency with close ties to China's local dynamics, Lianhe Global has in-depth insights into the country's macroeconomic structure and issuers' business environment, and as a result, Lianhe Global has established extensive and deep relationships with China's offshore bond investors, investment banks and issuers. By the end of August 2024, Lianhe Global has awarded a total of 220 issuer ratings and 140 Chinese offshore issuance ratings with a total value of more than USD 32 billion, and is the only Chinese international rating agency with more than 100 publicly appointed issuer and issuance ratings.

As a bridge between international markets and China, Lianhe Global serves as an important link between Chinese companies and international investors by explaining the far-reaching impact of government policies on the economic and financial conditions of specific industries and regions. Lianhe Global's focus over the past 7 years has not only covered international investors covered by the three major international CRAs, but also Chinese investors covered by the Lianhe Group over the past 20 years. Lianhe Global provides comprehensive services to investors, including public rating reports, email marketing, various investor events, and financial media spin-offs. As a result, Lianhe Global has been awarded the Best Chinese International Credit rating Agency 2024 at International Business Magazine Awards.

"We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious award," said Mr. Terry Gao, CEO of Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”). "It is a clear recognition of our team's dedication and hard work in providing top-tier credit rating services to our clients worldwide. Our mission has always been to deliver transparent, accurate, and insightful ratings that help foster trust and stability in the financial markets. It inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve and to continue delivering unparalleled value to our clients and the broader financial community."

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine commented on the win, "Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”) stood out to us with its exceptional revolution in the credit rating industry. With its innovative products and excellent services, it has expanded its customer base. Their relentless efforts for betterment has made them the clear winners for this award title”

Lianhe Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”) claims that it has become one of its important missions to provide professional international rating services, expand the application of Chinese ratings, provide objective descriptions of credit quality assessment of overseas enterprises, and help enterprises understand and cope with the complex environment of overseas markets.

About Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”)

Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”) is a leading international credit rating agency, offering a comprehensive range of services including credit ratings, research, and risk analysis. The company is known for its deep industry expertise, innovative methodologies, and commitment to delivering transparent and reliable ratings that serve as critical tools for market participants. With a strong presence in [number] countries, Lianhe Ratings Global Limited (“Lianhe Global”) continues to expand its global reach, helping clients navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

