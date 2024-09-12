CAFÉ DOMINO LAUNCHES IN NEW YORK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star8 Corp is proud to announce that

Dominó Coffee is now available throughout the city's five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island.

New Yorkers, who consume over 7 million cups of coffee daily, can now experience the distinctive taste of DOMINO COFFEE. Crafted with the finest coffee beans and roasted to perfection, DOMINO COFFEE promises an unparalleled coffee experience, rich in flavor and quality.

In New York, DOMINO COFFEE is focusing on supermarkets, convenience stores, and food service establishments. The company will also partner with some of the biggest distributors in the region to ensure DOMINO COFFEE is available everywhere.

In addition to its retail offerings, DOMINO COFFEE is excited to announce the launch of its private label division. This new service will include sourcing and blending selected coffee beans from around the world, as well as roasting and packaging from our state-of-the-art facility. This expansion aims to provide tailored coffee solutions to meet diverse client needs.

Pino Impagliazzo, CEO of Café Domino, stated, "Next week we are hosting the Back to the Future trade show in Miami Beach. I will personally be there to meet and greet clients and shareholders. Following that, I will head to New York to meet with a roster of clients from some of the most recognized restaurants and hospitality groups in NYC. We are dedicated to bringing exceptional service and delivering the best product."

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 maintains interests in coffee distribution. Café Domino specializes in the sale and distribution of high-quality, freshly roasted coffee beans. Our products are sourced from all over the world, enabling us to provide customers with a wide selection of coffees that are sure to suit all tastes. We are passionate about coffee and take pride in delivering the freshest and most flavorful products available. Our dedication to providing quality products is demonstrated in our extensive selection of freshly roasted coffees, including single origin, specialty, and decaffeinated coffees. At Café Domino, we are committed to providing our customers with excellent service and competitive pricing. We are also dedicated to providing our customers with access to the finest selection of coffee beans, as well as the latest brewing and roasting technologies. We strive to make sure our customers enjoy the highest quality coffee while ensuring that the environment is respected and protected.

Forward-Looking Statements

