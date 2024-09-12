Edge Medical Ventures Launches New $70 Million Medtech Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OR YEHUDA, Israel, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Medical Ventures (EdgeMed) has launched a new $70M medtech fund, which has already started to invest following an initial close.

Edge Medical Ventures intends to make several investments per year of $1M-$3M per company and will also reserve around $5M-$6M for follow-on investments in each company.

EdgeMed's founding partners (L to R): Managing Partners: Noam Taichler, Shai Policker and Gal Atarot

The founding partners of the new fund are veterans of the medical device industry, having led the MEDX Xelerator incubator for the last seven years. They include: Shai Policker, CEO, Gal Atarot, CTO and Noam Taichler, CFO.

MEDX Xelerator is a leading Israeli Innovation Authority incubator which invested in and created 16 medical device companies.

Edge's anchor investors include a major medical device corporation, Consensus Business Group ("CBG"), a leading investment group with a portfolio that includes pharma, biotech, med-tech, cleantech, real estate and more, a family office based in the UK, and other partners.

Shai Policker said, "During the past seven plus years at MEDX Xelerator, we came to appreciate the amazing talent and novel ideas emerging from the Israeli medtech echo system. We also noticed the scarcity of capital. We believe this combination has created a unique opportunity. Our goal is to continue the proven venture creation collaboration with strategic partners as well as with leading hospitals worldwide, and to invest in those high-impact cutting-edge technology companies that have already undergone de-risking through pre-clinical and clinical research."

Vincent Tchenguiz, Founder and Chairman of CBG Investment Group said, "I am glad to partner with the MEDX Xelerator

team once again and invest in their new medtech fund. I believe and know that Israeli health technologies hold a great opportunity and the ability to change reality in the near-term and especially in the future. Through the new Edge Medical Venture fund, we will be able to create an impact and promote medical companies to their next level of success."

Areas of interest include breakthrough medical device technologies in vascular interventions, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, home treatment, imaging and minimal invasive surgery.

The fund's first investment has already been made and will be disclosed separately soon.

About Edge Medical Ventures (EdgeMed)

Edge Medical Ventures is a fund investing in innovative medical technologies with headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey and Or Yehuda, Israel. The fund also has offices in Detroit, Michigan.

Edge operates a venture studio that identifies and develops groundbreaking medical devices and solutions in close collaboration with strategic partners, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry experts around the world to accelerate the development and commercialization of novel technologies.

