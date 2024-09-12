(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Point 41 Capital Partners ("Point 41"), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced a partnership with Georgia Water & Fire Restoration ("GWFR") and Property Medics of Georgia ("Property Medics"), investing alongside the founders to form a new restoration services (the "Company"). The Company will focus on everyday loss events and offers comprehensive restoration services, including mitigation, environmental remediation, contents cleaning and storage, and reconstruction. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

GWFR was founded in Cumming, GA in 1989 by Dean Balthaser and Matt Fowler. For more than three decades, GWFR has served residential and commercial customers in the Greater Atlanta market via longstanding relationships with carriers, agents, property management companies and third-party administrators (TPAs).

Property Medics was founded in Peachtree Corners, GA in 2016 by Corey Pemberton and Ross Kleman. Like GWFR,

Property Medics serves residential and commercial customers in the Greater Atlanta market and has become a trusted partner of local plumbers and other industry trades.

"GWFR is excited to join forces with Property Medics. With over 25 years of dedication to exceptional customer service, our team of industry experts is eager to continue providing top-tier, full-service restoration services. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for our employees and allows us to expand our reach into new markets," said Dean Balthaser, Partner, GWFR. "We are fortunate to maintain leadership continuity and ownership as we embark on this journey with Point 41, who shares our vision for thoughtful organic and inorganic growth," added Matt Fowler, Partner, GWFR.

"With complementary lead generation, common systems and processes, and shared core values, Property Medics and GWFR were a natural fit. As partners, we will continue to deliver on our mission to consistently deliver 5-star service to our customers and create growth opportunities for our loyal employees," said Corey Pemberton, Partner, Property Medics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Corey, Matt, and Dean," said Jordan Wadsworth, Managing Partner, Point 41. "Their proven track record, strong leadership and growth mindset align perfectly with Point 41's industry expertise. Together, we look forward to growing the platform into a premier restoration services company."

"Each company has a stellar reputation for customer service, operational excellence and employee engagement. As a result, we see a tremendous opportunity for continued organic growth in Atlanta and beyond. We also see a fragmented marketplace ripe for consolidation,"

said Jeff Feigenbaum, Principal, Point 41.

"This platform is the continuation of Point 41's strategy to partner with founder-owned businesses and entrepreneurial management teams to accelerate transformational growth," said Aaron Wolfe, Managing Partner, Point 41.

The Company is actively seeking partnerships with leading restoration companies, with the goal of accelerating organic growth and providing best-in-class support to local leadership teams. Founders, owners and managers are encouraged to contact Point 41 to learn more about partnering with the Company.

About Point 41 Capital Partners

Point 41 Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to drive transformational growth. Point 41 focuses on attractive, well-structured markets within the specialty industrials and services sectors, building market-leading companies by combining deep sector knowledge with tailored resources, systematic processes and operational excellence. Point 41 is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, please visit .

