Auddia Inc. To Participate In The 2024 Gaming, Media & Entertainment Virtual Conference, Presented By Maxim Group LLC

BOULDER, CO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the“Company”), a proprietary AI for identification and classification and related technologies, reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content, today announced that Executive Chairman Jeff Thramann has been invited to present at the 2024 Gaming, & Entertainment Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. E.T.



As the Gaming, Media & Entertainment industries continue to evolve, companies are navigating shifting consumer demand and global challenges. The conference will explore how emerging growth companies are adapting to the current market environment and strategically positioning themselves for future success. Maxim Senior Analysts will lead insightful discussions with CEOs and key management from a diverse array of companies, focusing on technology innovation and growth opportunities.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit:

