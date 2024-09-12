(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORKA-001, a half-life extended IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody (mAb), first-in-human dosing now expected first quarter 2025



ORKA-002, a novel half-life extended IL-17A/F mAb, first-in-human dosing now expected third quarter 2025

New preclinical data on ORKA-001 to be presented at EADV in September showing robust preclinical activity including a half-life in NHPs of over 30 days

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis (PsO), today announced updated pipeline progress and timelines, as well as an upcoming scientific presentation at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress (EADV).



First-in-human dosing of ORKA-001 in healthy volunteers is now expected to start during the first quarter of 2025. ORKA-001 is a novel, subcutaneously (SQ) administered, half-life extended mAb targeting IL-23p19. Inhibitors of IL-23p19 have become the preferred first-line therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe PsO given their strong efficacy and safety profile. Currently approved therapies are dosed four to six times per year and deliver PASI 100, or fully clear skin, for less than half of patients after four months. ORKA-001 has the potential to be dosed just once or twice a year and is designed to achieve higher exposures than currently marketed IL-23p19 antibodies, which could lead to higher rates of disease clearance. The company expects to share interim data from the first-in-human trial in healthy volunteers in the second half of 2025 and initial efficacy data in psoriasis patients in the second half of 2026.



First-in-human dosing of ORKA-002 in healthy volunteers is now expected to start during the third quarter 2025. ORKA-002 is a novel, SQ administered, half-life extended mAb targeting IL-17A/F. Dual inhibition of IL-17A and F has resulted in high PASI 100 rates in PsO and is ideally suited to patients with concurrent psoriatic arthritis (PsA) or recalcitrant skin disease. IL-17A/F inhibition has also shown promising efficacy in other diseases such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). ORKA-002 is designed to provide patients with a treatment option with substantially less frequent dosing, while offering similar disease clearance to established agents. The company expects to share interim data from the first-in-human trial in healthy volunteers in the first half of 2026.

Oruka will present preclinical data on ORKA-001 for the first time at EADV. The presentation will include in vitro potency compared to benchmark antibodies and pharmacokinetics showing that ORKA-001 has a half-life of over 30 days in non-human primates (NHPs). This NHP half-life is toward the higher end of those observed for half-life extended antibodies and increases the likelihood that an improved human half-life will be observed, potentially enabling extended dose intervals with higher antibody exposures than established regimens.



“The Oruka team has worked incredibly hard to progress our programs towards the clinic, with our first drug candidate now expected to be in humans approximately a year from the Company's inception,” said Lawrence Klein, Oruka's Chief Executive Officer.“The excellent pharmacokinetic profile in NHPs supports our conviction that ORKA-001 could provide patients greater freedom from disease than currently available agents.”

Details of the presentation at EADV, September 25-28, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands are as follows:

Characterization of ORKA-001, a Novel Extended Half-life Monoclonal Antibody Targeting IL-23 for the Treatment of Psoriasis

Abstract #4711, E-Poster #P3283

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

