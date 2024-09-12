Climb Channel Solutions Announces Keyfactor As New North American Channel Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will expand reach of best-in-class PKI and certificate solutions throughout North America

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Solutions, an international specialty distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced a new partnership with Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity for modern enterprises, to expand the availability of best-of-breed public key infrastructure (PKI) and machine identity management solutions to modern enterprises across North America. Partners within Climb Channel Solutions' community will gain access to Keyfactor's end-to-end solution for issuing and managing identities at scale, helping to better address the evolving demands of their customers in securing PKI and digital identities.

“Keyfactor is thrilled to announce our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions,” says Troy Dankworth, Vice President of Channels at Keyfactor.“This collaboration will significantly enhance our ability to scale partner relationships and engage with a broader customer base, leveraging Climb's experienced partner community. By joining forces, we will accelerate the customer journey with Keyfactor's leading PKI and certificate management solutions, reaching an extensive network of ecosystem partners and their clients. Together, we are committed to fortifying security postures through advanced identity management and post-quantum cryptography frameworks, ultimately delivering successful outcomes and accelerating the customer journey.”

Climb partners will benefit from Keyfactor's continued investment in their global partner strategy and commitment to the acceleration of partner success in North America. Climb and its partners will be able to take advantage of cross-selling and services engagement opportunities to drive customer outcomes, benefitting in the predictability and profitability of Keyfactor's partner program.

“Keyfactor's dedication to the latest technology in PKI and machine identity management aligns with our promise to providing partners and their customers with the best-in-class emerging technologies,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.“Launching Keyfactor in North America allows our resellers and their customers to secure their business by verifying identity and authentication for all devices, workloads, and people while reducing downtime and risk.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at ... .

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn !

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

...

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale - and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor .

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Keyfactor

...