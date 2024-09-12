AI Can’T Compete! Survey Exposes Why Students And Parents Are Choosing Human Tutors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Superprof's latest survey uncovers key insights into the ongoing preference for human interaction in tutoring despite the rise of AI in education.

Paris, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent survey conducted by Superprof , the world's largest tutoring network, highlights that while the demand for online tutoring services is skyrocketing across the United States, students and parents still overwhelmingly prefer human tutors over AI. This survey sheds light on current attitudes towards the use of AI in education and raises questions regarding how applicable the technology may be to successful learning.

The survey revealed that 66% of students and 69% of parents favored human tutors over AI. Furthermore, 61% of students reported that they rarely or never use AI as their primary method of learning, and 51% strongly believe that AI will never be good enough to fully replace the role of human tutors. Notably, 39% of students expressed a lack of trust in AI, and 15% admitted they do not know how to use AI effectively.

Superprof's CEO and co-founder, Wilfried Granier, commented on these results, saying,“The findings from our survey reveal a pervasive skepticism among students and parents about AI's trustworthiness and reliability. Students are increasingly turning to tutoring solutions for academic excellence, personal growth and development. But given that even experts don't fully understand the technology of artificial intelligence, respondents are clearly expressing their preference for the proven benefits of human tutoring over AI.”

The survey results underscored a continued belief in the value of human interaction in learning, even as AI continues to evolve. Students and parents alike recognized that the unique qualities human tutors bring to the educational experience - including emotional intelligence, empathy, and the ability to pick up on sensory cues - are qualities that AI has yet to replicate.

The survey was conducted among U.S. Superprof users in July 2024, with 134 responses from students and parents; the majority of student respondents were adult learners, followed by college students.

CONTACT: Gena Ritter ...