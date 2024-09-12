Rivulis Transforms Farming With Advanced AI Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Love it or fear it, AI is here to stay, and Rivulis is the leader embracing this to create value for the sector.

- Eran Ossmy, President of Micro Irrigation, RivulisCA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rivulis, the leader in innovative micro-irrigation solutions , takes pride in being the world's first irrigation company to introduce its market-leading AI technology, Rivulis AI . This exclusive technology is designed to provide farmers and irrigation professionals specific, tailored, and credible information to solve their problems. By joining the AI renaissance, this advanced system harnesses field-trusted innovation to deliver accessible, expert-written content tailored to the needs of modern agriculture and irrigation solutions.“Rivulis AI underscores our commitment to innovation and adds to our already market-leading 'Knowledge Hub' packed with insights and information from our 80-year history in the irrigation industry. Rivulis AI has been carefully trained and refined by our team of experts, ensuring that users receive accurate and specifically relevant information to their unique questions. Embedded in the 'Knowledge Hub,' the technology is equipped with our quality stamp, guaranteeing the highest standards of reliability and performance,” says Eran Ossmy, President of Micro Irrigation, Rivulis.The globe faces a transformative era, with AI technology playing a pivotal role in enhancing productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Rivulis AI shapes the conversation around agriculture and micro-irrigation, applying context and refining responses to deliver specific, detailed information. Its intuitive function allows it to ask clarifying questions, ensuring it finds the most accurate information to address each user's needs.“It has a conversational nature, like having a brain, that enables it to provide insightful, context-aware responses. Rivulis AI continually evolves, learning from interactions and growing in capability, to remain at the forefront of technological advancements,” shares Igor Goldfeld, Head of Global Digital Marketing at Rivulis.Key Benefits of AI in Micro-Irrigation:1. Enhanced Decision-Making: The Rivulis AI bot provides farmers with precise data and actionable insights, aiding in better decision-making.2. Increased Efficiency: It offers predictive analytics, which saves time and leads to more efficient resource utilization and cost savings.3. Sustainability: AI technology supports sustainable farming practices by optimizing water usage, reducing chemical inputs, and enhancing soil health.4. Customized Solutions: The bot's ability to engage in detailed conversations allows it to provide highly customized solutions.“With its unparalleled ability to learn and grow, the Rivulis AI bot is not a static tool but a continually improving partner. It leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to provide farmers with the insights and solutions they need to thrive,” concludes Goldfeld.About RivulisRivulis is a global leader in micro-irrigation dedicated to creating a sustainable agri-food supply chain to nourish and protect our planet from climate change. With over 80 years of innovation, Rivulis provides cutting-edge irrigation solutions for all types of crops through its brands: Rivulis, NaanDanJain, Jain, Eurodrip, and Manna.Committed to making micro-irrigation accessible and affordable, Rivulis offers smart technology that covers every stage from design to harvest. Discover how Rivulis can help you exceed your expectations, season after season.

