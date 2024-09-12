Thermal Paper Market Size, Share Expands Rapidly, Emerging Trends And Innovations Driving Growth, Forecast, 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new research report published by Allied Research, titled,“The thermal paper market size was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Increasing demand for thermal papers at the point of sale is primarily driving the demand for the thermal paper market. In addition, Improved policies and increased domestic consumption of pharmaceutical, food & beverage products in the South Asian region are predicted to create a favorable business environment for thermal paper market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and the growth of paperless transactions are hindering the thermal paper market growth. Increasing demand from the printing and packaging industry will provide a lucrative opportunity for the thermal paper market.



On the other hand, the use of BPA in the thermal paper has a harmful effect on human health, which may hinder the growth of the market for thermal paper rolls in the near future. As a result, numerous businesses are implementing digital receipt software applications that are compatible with their existing POS systems, and they only print customer receipts upon request to reduce their thermal paper consumption. The introduction of breakthroughs in thermal transfer technology and other industries presents significant opportunities for expansion for the thermal paper business. In addition, a recent estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that supermarket and grocery store sales in 2019 exceeded $ 650 billion, which is more than three times the amount recorded a decade earlier. Such reports are viewed as the primary growth potential for the thermal paper sector as a whole.



The thermal paper market is segmented on the basis of printing technology, application and region. On the basis of printing technology, the market is categorized into direct thermal, thermal transfer and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into point of sale (POS), tags & labels, lottery & gaming, ticketing, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players operating in the global thermal paper market:



1. Appvion

2. Domtar Corporation

3. Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

4. Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co. Ltd.

5. Jujo Thermal Ltd

6. Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc

7. Koehler Paper

8. Lecta, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

9. Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc

10. Oji Holdings Corporation

11. Panda Paper Roll

12. Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl

13. Thermal Solutions International Inc.

15. Twin Rivers Paper Company.



Other players operating in the thermal paper market are Avery Dennison, Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Siam Paper.



By Application

Point of Sale

Tags and Label

Lottery and Gaming

Ticketing

Others

By Printing Technology

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer



