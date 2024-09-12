Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 40 Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces arrested at least 40 Palestinians, including previously jailed people, in the West since Wednesday.

A joint statement by the Commission of Detainees and Palestinian Prisoners Society said that the were mostly in Hebron and Tubas, with occupation forces attacking refugee camps in Tulkarm and Tubas.

Since the Israeli occupation launched its genocide and aggression against Palestinians on October 7, its forces have arrested more than 10,700 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the statement added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health condemned the Israeli occupation's kidnapping of a patient by who was being treated at Mahmoud Abbas General Hospital in Halhul in northern Hebron.

The ministry stated in a press release that troops disguised as civilians stormed the hospital and kidnapped Ayham Al-Saadi. (end)

nq











