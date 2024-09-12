Kuwait FM Meets Egyptian Counterpart For 13Th Joint Cmte

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Bader Abdulati Thursday on the sidelines of the 13th session of the Egypt-Kuwait Joint Committee in Cairo. During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments. (end) sm

