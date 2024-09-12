Kuwaiti Air Bridge Delivers Vital Aid To Sudan Amid War, Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Mohammad Abdulaziz

KHARTOUM, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) air bridge successfully delivered tons of medical, food and shelter supplies to Sudan, along with five ambulances, through 12 flights in response to the growing humanitarian crisis caused by war and floods.

These efforts were met with gratitude from both the Sudanese and the people, who praised Kuwait's leading role in humanitarian work, and the Transitional Council of Sudan expressed its deep appreciation to the Kuwaiti government and people for the humanitarian assistance.

General Ibrahim Jaber, member of the Sovereignty Council, highlighted that Kuwait's aid has significantly eased the hardships faced by citizens affected by the ongoing conflict and floods in several states.

He added that these efforts reflect Kuwait's humanitarian efforts and wise leadership, noting that Kuwait was among the first countries to establish an air bridge shortly after the war began, and continues to provide aid and support.

In a statement to KUNA, the Secretary General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), Aida Al-Sayed Abdullah praised the Kuwaiti air bridge, describing it as the first to meet the needs of those affected.

She emphasized that the aid arrived at a critical time when both the SRCS and the Sudanese people were in dire need, particularly after the depletion of the SRCS humanitarian supplies due to the crisis the country was facing.

The aid was distributed across the ten states, including Arb'at village in the Sudanese Red Sea State, where over 100 families received tents after their homes were destroyed.

The head of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) mission, Khaled Al-Mutairi said that the conflict in Sudan has displaced millions of people and explained that the floods had dramatically increased the number of displaced people, straining essential services.

A field assessment by the KRCS found outbreaks of disease and pests in shelter areas lacking adequate infrastructure, which prompted the organization to sign an agreement with the SRCS to improve these facilities.

The KRCS signed several cooperation agreements to bolster Sudan's healthcare and shelter sectors.

Al-Mutairi also noted that the KRCS sent seven aircraft loaded with food, shelter, medical, and other aid supplies, two aid ships were dispatched-the first in September 2023 in collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent, carrying food distributed by the SRCS, and the second in May 2024 with the King Salman Center, loaded with cancer medications.

Al-Mutairi said that the KRCS would continue to send aid to Sudan and emphasized that the KRCS was working on projects with the SRCS, including providing medical and shelter supplies, as well as pumps to drain floodwaters from northern and eastern Sudan following the August floods, inflatable boats were also being supplied for use in rescue operations.

Several Sudanese journalists and activists launched a hashtag on social media to thank Kuwait for the humanitarian efforts, expressing their gratitude for Kuwait's support during the crisis in Sudan.

Sudanese journalist, Mohammad Jomaa told KUNA that Kuwait demonstrated to the world its commitment to humanitarian responsibility by uniting its government and people to provide immediate aid to Sudan through air and sea bridges without hesitation.

Jomaa noted that Kuwait's aid, which remains the largest of its kind, has been consistently provided without political fanfare, addressing urgent needs on the ground with quiet efficiency. (end)

mam













MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108666190