Nicaragua Tightens Online Control: New Cybercrime Law Sparks Controversy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaragua's has approved a contentious law that imposes up to five years in prison for social posts deemed alarming. This move is seen as another step in the country's crackdown on free speech.



The new legislation allows authorities to punish individuals both inside and outside Nicaragua for posts that cause "alarm, fear, or anxiety" among the population. Critics label it a "gag law" designed to silence opposition voices.



This law expands on a 2020 statute already used to imprison journalists and opponents for "spreading fake news." Now, penalties extend to collaborators and facilitators of alleged crimes.



Salvador Marenco, a lawyer exiled in Costa Rica, argues that the law aims to control social media platforms completely. These platforms have been crucial in exposing human rights violations in Nicaragua.



The measure follows another recent law imposing up to 30 years in prison for "crimes against the state" committed anywhere globally. Both are part of an escalating crackdown since the 2018 anti-government protests.







In addition, critics point out that Nicaragua is following the online censorship model of allies like Russia and China.



Opposition figure Félix Maradiaga claims Ortega is solidifying his place "in the growing club of autocrats seeking to stifle dissent."



The UN has expressed concern over increased repression of exiled Nicaraguans. Meanwhile, the government maintains that the law aims to combat cybercrime and protect national security.



This legislative move further tightens President Ortega's grip on power, raising alarms about the state of democracy and free expression in Nicaragua.

MENAFN12092024007421016031ID1108666164