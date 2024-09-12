Brazilian Opposition Threatens Tax Reform To Force Moraes Impeachment Vote

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, opposition senators in Brazil are tying their support for tax reform to the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.



This move has created a complex situation, intertwining two seemingly unrelated issues. The Brazilian views the completion of tax reform as crucial this year.



The new tax framework would improve business planning and risk assessments, potentially boosting the in the second half of President Lula's term.



Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco considers the tax reform his main legacy before his term ends in February. The bill regulating the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) and other reform elements is set for a November vote.





Opposition's Strategy

Opposition senators are threatening to block the tax reform bill unless Pacheco agrees to consider the impeachment reques against Justice Moraes.



In addition, their tactics include procedural maneuvers and negotiation deadlocks to delay voting until 2026.



Senator Carlos Portinho stated that the opposition would demand daily updates from Pacheco regarding the impeachment request. They are even collecting signatures for an urgent review of the document.

The Impeachment Request

Dozens of deputies and senators submitted an impeachment request against Justice Moraes on Monday. The opposition claims Moraes has overstepped his authority and demands action from the Senate.



Senator Jorge Seif expressed the right-wing parliamentarians' rejection of the tax reform. He argued that the proposal could harm various economic sectors, especially logistics.

Political Analysis

Political consultants suggest the opposition may have found Pacheco's weak spot. By linking tax reform approval to the impeachment request, they're creating additional pressure on the Senate President.



André Rosa, a political science professor, believes the opposition is leveraging inter-branch tensions to force the impeachment issue. However, they still lack sufficient votes to remove Moraes.

Pacheco's Position

Some analysts speculate that Pacheco might use his central position in this debate to negotiate with the government. There are rumors he may be eyeing a ministerial position in Lula's cabinet in 2025.



As the situation unfolds, it's clear that the tax reform and the impeachment request have become intertwined in a complex political game.



In short, the outcome remains uncertain, with potential implications for Brazil's economic and political landscape.

