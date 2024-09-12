India’S Ambitious Push To Become A Global Semiconductor Hub

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prime Narendra Modi recently unveiled India's ambitious plan to become a powerhouse.



At the SEMICON India 2024 conference, Modi declared, "This is the right time to be in India." The event, organized by SEMI, marks India's entry into an exclusive club of semiconductor hosts.



Over 250 domestic and foreign companies attended, drawn by $9 billion in incentives for local manufacturing.



Modi's vision is bold: transform India into a global chip hub and foster "Silicon Diplomacy." The government has committed $18 billion to semiconductor manufacturing and design, offering up to 50% financial support for new facilities.



A comprehensive ₹76,000 crore ($9 billion) incentive package aims to boost local manufacturing.







Key players are taking notice. Tata Electronics announced partnerships with Tokyo Electron and ASMPT to establish chip production.



Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. plans to build India's first chip fabrication unit with Tata .



However, significant challenges loom. India's infrastructure, particularly power and water supply, needs improvement for semiconductor manufacturing. Retaining top IT talent, who often seek opportunities abroad, poses another hurdle.

India's Semiconductor Ambitions:

Despite these obstacles, global companies see potential. Nippon Express Holdings plans to launch semiconductor logistics services in India , leveraging its experience from Japan's chip industry.



India's push comes at a critical time. Global supply chain disruptions have highlighted the need for diverse manufacturing locations.



India aims to significantly expand its electronics sector over the next decade. The government has set an ambitious target to grow the industry from $150 billion to $500 billion by 2030.



This massive growth is expected to generate 6 million new jobs in the electronics industry. Additionally, India seeks to achieve 100% domestic electronic manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports and boosting local production capabilities.



Yet, progress has been slow. In 2021, only 9% of semiconductor components used in India were locally sourced.



The government's efforts since 2007 have yet to yield significant results. As India embarks on this high-stakes journey, it must balance ambition with pragmatism.



Success could reshape its economic landscape and global tech industry position. The coming years will reveal if India can turn its silicon dreams into reality.

