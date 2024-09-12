The Sisters Of The Valley Celebrate The Return Of Their Hacked Facebook Business Page

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sister KateMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley are pleased to announce the recovery of their business asset page, which was hacked and taken over on July 26th, 2024. After a long, anxious wait of 34 days, Facebook successfully returned the page to the Sisters on August 30th, 2024.The page had suffered damage, including the loss of ten years of reviews and the page URL, but the Sisters were relieved to find that their loyal following remained intact.The hacking incident posed a major challenge for the Sisters of the Valley, who rely heavily on social media for communicating with their global community and for their online sales. During the hacking period, they lost around 1,000 followers. However, within just a week of having their page back, their following grew by an astonishing 12,000 new followers, twelve times what was lost.“We didn't have to hire a hacker or make good on our reward offer to recover the page. What we did have to do was wait patiently for Facebook to act. Although our case remains open as we work to recover lost reviews and our original URL, we are thrilled to have regained access and to witness this rapid and tremendous growth,” said Sister Kate, founder of Sisters of the Valley.The incident highlighted both the vulnerability of social media platforms and the resilience of their community. The Sisters have written a detailed account of the ordeal and their recovery process, which can be found in this article on their official website.About Sisters of the ValleyThe Sisters of the Valley are a group of self-declared 'weed nuns' dedicated to producing natural, plant-based medicines. Based in California, they grow their own cannabis, manufacture CBD and mushroom products, and are committed to promoting sustainable agriculture and supporting women in small business.

