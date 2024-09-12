HONGQI Tiangong Electric Platform Will Debut At The Paris Motor Show 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To uphold the brand concepts of "Advanced, High-Tech and Stylish," the world's new luxury automotive brand,

HONGQI, has dedicated itself to creating the high-end electric intelligent super architecture, and named it FMEs. Moreover, one of the three core platforms under this architecture, HONGQI TianGong Electric Platform, is set to debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024.

image_5028817_30619198

Continue Reading

HONGQI TianGong is a brand-new modular electric platform that covers HONGQI's latest all-electric vehicles lineup. Due to its highly modular characteristics, HONGQI can develop different types of vehicles on the same architecture, significantly enhancing production efficiency and shortening the development cycle for new models.

The platform's core highlight lies in its highly integrated electric drive system. It adopts a 400V/800V voltage architecture, supporting both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations. The CTB technology and the use of high-rate cells significantly extends the range of vehicles produced on this platform, typically reaching 500 to 800 kilometers. Furthermore, it greatly improves fast-charging capabilities, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes. Additionally, the smart thermal management system monitors battery temperature in real-time, ensuring the device always operates at the optimal temperature and improves battery safety.

In addition to the TianGong Electric Platform, HONGQI has also established two other core technology platforms under FMEs: HONGQI JiuZhang Intelligent System and HONGQI HongHu Hybrid Platform. These three platforms represent HONGQI's latest achievements in new energy vehicles, intelligent driving, and hybrid technology. They bring together all major breakthroughs and the latest results from 8 major technology domains and 115 key technology fields.

In the global market, new energy vehicles are gaining widespread recognition due to their superior performance and efficiency compared to fuel-powered vehicles. They also offer lower purchase cost, and more flexible refueling options than fuel-powered vehicles, meeting the diverse needs of users.

Now, HONGQI is actively responding to this trend with the strategy of accelerating the electrification of its models across the board. At the same time, HONGQI is expanding its presence in international markets through close collaboration with local partners, further enhancing its global competitiveness. Currently, HONGQI's overseas network spans 28 countries, with a total of 128 stores. The spare parts availability rate has reached 95%, and after-sales service capabilities are steadily improving.

Looking ahead, HONGQI will keep anchoring its efforts in innovative research and development of new energy technologies, and pushing technological advancements to continuously provide high-value product experiences to users. The promising future of new energy vehicles presents HONGQI with expansive growth opportunities, and the development of HONGQI TianGong Electric Platform proves its exceptional strength in the new energy field.

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED