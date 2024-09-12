Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign Media Team Lauds Shaangu Solution In Tour Around Assembly Workshop In NW. China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When walking into the assembly of

Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shaangu Group), foreign representatives applauded the Chinese company's green products and solutions in fostering green transformation at home and abroad.

On September 10, 11 executives and journalists from foreign media such as the World (Spain), Curierul National (Romania), Delovoy Kazakhstan and Latin American News Agency (Cuba) toured Shaangu Group's assembly workshop in Lintong park in Xi'an City, northwest China.

Photo shows representatives of foreign media visiting an assembly workshop of Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shaangu Group) in Lintong manufacturing park in Xi'an City of Shaanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2024.

Continue Reading

With many foreign flags hung overhead, some of the foreign media representatives expressed their excitement about this surprising "meeting" with their national flags, each of which stands for an export market of the system solutions for distributed energy and energy saving and environmental protection products of Shaangu Group.

Such a model factory of Shaangu Group featuring automated and smart workshops left a deep impression on Isaura Diez Millan, chief correspondent in China from Latin American News Agency, who said China has walked in the forefront of the world in bolstering energy transformation.

The foreign media representatives, accompanied by senior management staffs of Shaangu Group and its Indian affiliate, also paid a visit to the company's global operation center for smart distributed energy utilization solutions named "Energy Interconnection Island".

From top ceiling design to energy structure and tiered utilization of energy, Shaangu Group managed to maximize energy use efficiency for users via the "Energy Interconnection Island" system solutions and has currently developed the EISS4.0 system solutions for low-carbon and energy saving in smart cities construction.

During the tour, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of Delovoy Kazakhstan hoped for deeper cooperation between the company and Kazakhstan businesses as its advanced compressed-air energy storage devices and "Energy Interconnection Island" demonstrated the latest achievement of China's green energy industry.

Zhang Li, head of Shaangu Group's power production division, welcomed more foreign friends to visit the company to experience its endeavors to integrate deeper into the Belt and Road cooperation and provide global users with smart and highly efficient energy system solutions.

Shaangu Group is a Shaanxi Province-headquartered distributed energy system solutions provider and its related solutions and products have been in service in 100-plus countries and regions around the world.

Original link:



SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED