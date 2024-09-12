The new companion app provides management support that addresses the specific needs and challenges of people living with Parkinson's disease. The app complements the next generation dose dispenser, OraFID®, containing Flexilev®, offering a unique combination to support patients to adhere to precise and individualized treatment regimens.

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder associated with loss of motor skills and non-motor functions such as cognitive ability, which can make it difficult to manage treatments. Digital health tools provide an opportunity to support patients with functions such as reminders and treatment logs.

"We are excited to collaborate with Alex Therapeutics to enhance the lives of Parkinson's patients through the companion app. This partnership not only reflects our commitment to making the treatment more accessible and manageable, but also underscores our dedication to easing the burden that patients face in their day-to-day care," shares Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic.

CEO and Founder of Alex Therapeutics, John Drakenberg, states, "We are proud to partner with Navamedic to bring this tailored solution to the Parkinson's community. Our goal is to empower patients to manage their treatments effectively, for better symptom relief and improved quality of life."

The companion app is set to be launched in Sweden, Norway and Denmark in the coming year, with plans for further global expansion.

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). Senidose is a fully owned subsidiary of Navamedic. For more information, visit:



About Alex Therapeutics

Alex Therapeutics is a digital health company based in Stockholm and Boston that partners with pharmaceutical companies to support people with treatment and disease-related mental health challenges through clinically validated companion apps. Alex Therapeutics specializes in oncology and rare diseases, which typically entail complex treatment regimes and psychological distress. The company has a strong regulatory team to support CE and FDA approval as well as clinical evidence generation for SaMDs. For more information, visit:



Media Contacts

Navamedic

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO

[email protected]



Alex Therapeutics

Meera Montan, Director of Growth

[email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4036593

The following files are available for download: