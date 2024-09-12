World's Best Airline Rewards Programs Independently Ranked By Point.Me Air France-KLM Flying Blue Named #1 Globally



NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- point , the points and travel reward search platform, released today its first annual rankings of 62 global airline loyalty programs . The objective is to provide consumers transparency and greater confidence in earning and redeeming

points, with the independent perspective point provides.

Flying Blue – the reward program for Air France and

KLM – was named by point as best-in-class globally for ease of earning miles, competitive redemption rates, and flexible routing rules to make booking flights easy.

World's Best Airline Award Programs independently ranked by point

Benjamin

Lipsey, SVP Customer Loyalty and President of Flying Blue said:

"We are pleased to top the rankings released today by point. By harnessing the power of point, Flying Blue broadens its reach, captivating travelers and fostering loyalty, even among those who have yet to experience our airline firsthand. point elevates brand awareness and cultivates a community of avid explorers drawn to the promise of Air France, KLM, and all our partners."

"Getting real value from airline loyalty points is often significantly harder for passengers than it needs to be," said Adam

Morvitz, CEO of point. "These rankings draw on our team's collective travel expertise

and deep data-led insight from our reward search engine."

In this first annual ranking of airline loyalty programs,

point and its team of 55 of the world's top points and miles experts ran extensive data analyses

and identified the best programs against nine different traveler needs. These include ease of earning points and miles, booking reward tickets, availability of flights across different routes and partner programs, and

customer service, including change fees, how quickly issues are resolved, and communication.

The full results and complete methodology are available in a report released today:

World's Best Airline Rewards Programs , which features comments from some of the world's leading reward travel experts.

Top Ten Airline Reward Programs Globally