Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Six Ukrainian Regions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform learned.
"During the day, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions," the report says.
In particular, in Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, substations were disconnected, household and industrial consumers remained without power supplies. In Kyiv region, during an inspection, an explosive object was discovered at a substation before it was successfully removed.
Read also:
Some energy
facilities in Ukraine come under Russian fire over 40 times - prosecutors
According to the ministry, as of the morning of September 12, as a result of hostilities, 125,600 consumers in Donetsk region, 3,700 – in Zaporizhzhia region, 43,800 – in Sumy region, 39,600 – in Kharkiv region, 3,600 – in Chernihiv region, and 1,400 – in Dnipropetrovsk region were in blackout.
Also, 3,200 consumers were cut off from the grid in the city of Kherson and more than 27,000 – across the region.
As reported, on the night of September 12, Russian invaders hit the town Konotop, where residential buildings and critical infrastructure were affected. Water and power supplies were suspended across the area, casualties were reported.
MENAFN12092024000193011044ID1108666021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.