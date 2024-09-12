Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Six Ukrainian Regions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, the Russians attacked facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the of Energy , Ukrinform learned.

"During the day, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions," the report says.

In particular, in Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, substations were disconnected, household and industrial consumers remained without power supplies. In Kyiv region, during an inspection, an explosive object was discovered at a substation before it was successfully removed.

According to the ministry, as of the morning of September 12, as a result of hostilities, 125,600 consumers in Donetsk region, 3,700 – in Zaporizhzhia region, 43,800 – in Sumy region, 39,600 – in Kharkiv region, 3,600 – in Chernihiv region, and 1,400 – in Dnipropetrovsk region were in blackout.

Also, 3,200 consumers were cut off from the grid in the city of Kherson and more than 27,000 – across the region.

As reported, on the night of September 12, Russian invaders hit the town Konotop, where residential buildings and critical infrastructure were affected. Water and power supplies were suspended across the area, casualties were reported.