Lilly Expands Manufacturing Footprint In Ireland With $1.8 Billion Investment

Lilly has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and respecting the local environment, establishing environmental programs across all sites in Ireland

to monitor the quality of the ambient air, the flora and fauna and the local marine habitat. Once completed, the Limerick site will operate with 35% lower energy intensity, use 40% less water, and generate 15% less waste than traditional biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. In Kinsale, Lilly has the single largest privately owned solar farm – 26 acres – in the Republic of Ireland, which powers a significant portion of the facility.

