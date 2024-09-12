BOC Sciences At The 20Th OTS Annual Meeting: Advancing Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOC Sciences announces today the presentation of its expertise at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS)。

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) brings together leaders, researchers, and academics to discuss the latest advancements in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics. BOC Sciences is proud to be a part of this vibrant community as an oligonucleotide supplier.Details of the 20th OTS Annual MeetingOrganization: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics SocietyVenue: Montreal, CanadaDates: October 6-9, 2024BOC Sciences will be located at booth 3-12, where the company will showcase its expertise in oligo synthesis , RNAi technologies, and oligo delivery. This exhibition is bound to offer insights into BOC Sciences' innovations in this rapidly evolving field.BOC Sciences has specialized in oligo materials and technologies for years. With a commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry, it has established a state-of-the-art Drug Delivery Platform and a DNA/RNA Synthesis Platform, allowing scientists to acquire holistic support in their oligonucleotide therapeutics development projects. In the year 2023, BOC Sciences accomplished several significant projects utilizing these advanced platforms, earning widespread acclaim from the scientific community."We are excited to join this landmark event and engage with scientists and stakeholders in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics," said a delegate from BOC Sciences. "Our oligonucleotide expert team anticipates sharing knowledge and expertise with the attendees while exploring ways to contribute to their research and development endeavors."BOC Sciences has been continuously enhancing its platforms through the implementation of strict quality control which confirms its output meets or exceeds benchmarks for product purity and viability. These efforts on quality assurance bolster trust in the downstream research and production applications."Our offerings can support clients from basic research, discovery, and safety assessment, to manufacturing and commercialization," the delegate proudly added. "We believe the work we do today can create a brighter future with more scientific breakthroughs. Come and join us at the Oligo Meeting to learn more!"Further information about BOC Sciences' participation in the 20th OTS Annual meeting is updated at .AboutBOC Sciences is an oligonucleotide expert in the USA. It offers a wide range of oligo products, RNA drug delivery systems, conjugation and custom synthesis services to support drug discovery efforts. With its expansive portfolio, global capacity, and proven scientific and regulatory advisors, BOC Sciences' integrated technology platforms facilitate maximum speed on the drive to market.

