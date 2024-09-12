HDFC Securities Unveils Technology Centre In Bengaluru To Drive Innovation And Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 12 2024 - HDFC Securities Limited, the leading stock broking company and a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Bank, announced the expansion of its in Bengaluru with the inauguration of its latest centre. The newly added space in India's Silicon Valley is a testament to HDFC Securities commitment to enhancing its tech-capabilities, drive innovation, and offer enhanced products and services while making investing accessible and convenient for its customers nationwide.



Commenting at the launch, Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Securities, said, "Our unwavering focus on reliability, digital innovation, and the customer-centric approach has enabled us to serve a growing number of investors across geographies. We are thrilled to announce our expansion in Bengaluru, a city that has been a major catalyst for India's economic and technological growth trajectory. I am confident that our technology centre will serve as a hub for innovation and bring together a team of experienced professionals from diverse disciplines, including software development, data analytics, and information technology."



Sandeep Bhardwaj, COO & CDO of HDFC Securities, added, "The Technology Centre is designed to offer high-performance computing clusters, state-of-the-art data analytics, and cutting-edge risk management systems empowering the organization to leverage the latest technologies, products, and design capabilities to stay ahead of the curve and accelerate growth. We are committed to investing in the latest advancements to maintain a competitive edge and deliver exceptional value to our customers, positioning ourselves at the forefront of industry advancements and shaping the future of our customers and business."



The Bengaluru expansion is expected to create new job opportunities in the fields of software development, data analytics, and business development. As part of this expansion, HDFC Securities plans to hire top talent from the city to join its growing team. To further drive growth, HDFC Securities had earlier appointed Mr. Surajit Deb as its Chief Technology Officer and Mr. Harish Balasubramanian as its Head of Engineering. Both individuals are highly experienced technology leaders with over 20 years of experience and will be responsible for building and driving information technology, engineering software products, and related operations.



HDFC Securities expansion in Bengaluru is a significant step towards its goal of becoming the preferred choice for investors from across the country. Focusing on elevated customer satisfaction, the company aims to provide a hassle-free and efficient investing journey.

