Russian Sabotage Groups Activity In Border Areas Decreasing Demchenko

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko announced this on the national television, Ukrinform reports.

"Recently, the activity of the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, especially in Sumy region, has decreased significantly. The enemy has not given up its sabotage activities, and we can observe this both in Sumy and Chernihiv regions – they are trying to penetrate into our territory to mines in some directions, hoping that Ukrainian soldiers will stumble upon such a trap. However, all the components of the Defense Forces act together in order to timely expose such actions of the enemy," said Demchenko.

He added that in case the Ukrainian Defense Forces spot the enemy's sabotage groups attempting to penetrate into the Ukrainian territory, they respond adequately and strike.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, neutralized a sabotage group in Chernihiv region, which, on the order of the Russian special services, attempted to destroy Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in the border areas.