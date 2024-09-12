Intensity Of Hostilities Increasing In Tavria Direction Lykhovii

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the zone of responsibility of the Tavria Operational Group of (OGT), the intensity of fighting has increased significantly.

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavria OGT, said this on the national television , Ukrinform reports.

"The intensity of hostilities has increased in our directions. The enemy launches more artillery shellings, uses reconnaissance drones. They are working noticeably more intensively compared to the long previous period," he said.

According to Lykhovii, all the assaults, carried out by small infantry groups in Zaporizhzhia (except Huliaipole) and Kherson directions, are aimed at regaining the islands previously lost by the Russians in the mouth of the Dnipro River closer to Krynky and along the Left Bank.

"As for the personnel, we do not see any accentuated strengthening, but at the same time enemy reinforcements arrive regularly. It is a constant cyclical (process - ed.) when ammunition stocks are replenished, and all this is done to maintain the intensity of the assault actions, but these replenishment groups, in particular from the Storm-V units, such as motorized rifle units or marines units, are not so large, they don't have a lot of opportunities for this right now, " the spokesperson added.

He noted that despite enemy artillery systems being destroyed continually, the Russians have no shortage of ammunition.

As reported by Ukrinform, the intensity of assaults and the number of enemy shellings has resumed in the south.