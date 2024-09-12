Arab Banking Conference 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arab 2024, hosted by Qatar on September 10 and 11, successfully concluded, yesterday. This landmark event was organised by the Union of Arab Banks under the theme“Sustainable Development Requirements & The Role of Banks.”

The conference, held under the auspices of H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, was a significant gathering that facilitated a series of engaging discussions and in-depth working sessions, focusing on the pivotal role that banks and institutions play in advancing sustainable development.

It convened a diverse group of senior financial and banking officials, alongside experts and representatives from prominent financial institutions across the globe.

The conference sessions covered a range of crucial topics. The first session, titled“Sustainable Development Requirements and the Financing Gap in the Arab Region,” provided an overview of the development challenges in the Arab world.

It assessed needs and priorities, explored key trends in development financing in the Arab world, and examined the regulatory environment for sustainable development, government approaches to financing sustainable development and national development strategies.

The session also discussed ways to enhance public-private partnerships to foster sustainable development projects.

The second session focused on the role of the banking sector in financing sustainable development and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.

It emphasised the role of Islamic finance, sukuk, green bonds, social bonds, and sustainability-linked loans in achieving desired goals.

The second day of the conference featured a session on the latest advancements in financial technology for sustainable finance.

Ahmed Abdulsalam Al Emadi, Head of Policies and Reporting – ESG Department at the Qatar Central Bank, highlighted the pioneering initiatives introduced by the Qatar Central Bank in developing financial technology in Qatar.

These initiatives align with the country's Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Fintech Strategy, marking a significant transformation in the services offered by Qatari banks and also the financial institutions.

They also fostered innovation and increased access to various segments of society, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants expressed their appreciation for the conference's organisation and the valuable networking and idea sharing opportunities it provided.

They underscored the importance of ongoing collaboration among financial institutions and stakeholders in the Arab world to drive innovation and promote sustainable growth in the financial and banking sectors.