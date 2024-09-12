عربي


Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar


9/12/2024 5:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:


7 November 2024 Interim Report Q3 2024

5 February 2025 Preliminary statement of financial results 2024

27 February 2025 Annual report 2024

10 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025

1 May 2025 Interim Report Q1 2025

16 July 2025 Interim Report Q2 2025

29 October 2025 Interim Report Q3 2025

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachment

  • AS 48 2024 - Financial Calendar

MENAFN12092024004107003653ID1108665764


