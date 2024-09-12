Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar
The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:
7 November 2024 Interim Report Q3 2024
5 February 2025 Preliminary statement of financial results 2024
27 February 2025 Annual report 2024
10 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025
1 May 2025 Interim Report Q1 2025
16 July 2025 Interim Report Q2 2025
29 October 2025 Interim Report Q3 2025
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of Investor Relations
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
