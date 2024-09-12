Launch Of Pulse Hero, A Better Way To Get Regular Feedback From Saas Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pulse Hero is a SaaS to help other SaaS platforms get feedback from their users so they can reduce and collect testimonials and reviews.

- JC BougleSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the launch of Pulse Hero , in partnership with Movosoft, a bespoke software developer and strategist.Pulse Hero is a SaaS platform to help other SaaS platforms get feedback from their users so they can reduce churn and develop the features that are really needed. PulseHero can also help collect testimonials and reviews at the same time from happy users.“We launched many SaaS platforms over the past 10 years and a major pain point has always been to get enough customer feedback, positive or negative, on a regular basis”, said JC Bougle, one of the co-founders of Pulse Hero.“Having regular feedback helps you understand what happy customers value as well as what unhappy users are frustrated about. By reducing these frustrations, you can also reduce churn, a critical issue for most SaaS platforms”, he added.Pulse Hero's mission is to help SaaS companies grow faster and in a more sustainable way thanks to regular user feedback.iLathys is the incubator of SaaS platforms such as Storyboard, an AI storyboard generator, as well as services businesses such as fewStones , a corporate video production agency.

JC Bougle

iLathys

+65 6817 1167

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.