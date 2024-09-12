Stere Powers Once Insurance Group's Entry Into The Watch And Jewelry Coverage Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stere , a leading innovator in insurance technology, proudly supported Once Insurance Group in revolutionizing the small valuables insurance with the launch of an innovative product offering. Once Insurance Group's debut marks a transformative approach to watch and jewelry coverage, providing customers with a single, one-time premium for comprehensive five-year protection, resulting in approximately 35% savings over traditional insurance options for similar valuables.Once Insurance Group's new insurance policy, powered by Stere's digital infrastructure, can be purchased seamlessly online at the point of sale and thereafter, with no appraisal required. This policy involves a one-time purchase and payment, covering the item for five years with no recurring monthly premiums, no annual renewals, and no premium hikes."We are thrilled to partner with Once Insurance Group in delivering an unprecedented insurance experience," said Dogan Kaleli, CEO at Stere. "Our cutting-edge API platform enabled Once Insurance to offer a streamlined, customer-centric and scalable product that eliminates the complexities and recurring costs traditionally associated with watch and jewelry insurance."Stere's technology allows Once Insurance to provide a fully digital process where coverage can be quoted, purchased, and obtained through their website in under three minutes. The policy covers items up to $5,000 in value, with plans to expand this offering soon.In addition, Stere's API-as-a-Service feature supports Once Insurance Group's integration of embedded and non-embedded links online, QR codes, and self-service kiosks in brick-and-mortar stores. This functionality empowers jewelry buyers to access insurance seamlessly at the point of sale, ensuring a hassle-free experience."By leveraging Stere's powerful platform, Once Insurance is able to offer unmatched simplicity and savings to customers looking to protect their cherished valuables, Daniel Siegel, Director of Insurance Markets for Once added. "We are excited to see how our partnership will continue to innovate and transform the insurance landscape."For partnership opportunities with Once Insurance Group, please email ....About StereStere pioneers an insurance operating system through its trailblazing products: Stere API-as-a-Service and Stere Distribution, revolutionizing insurance distribution dynamics. With an API-centric platform alongside pre-built portals, Stere enables insurers to deploy their APIs in a matter of weeks and connect to any insurance distribution platform, from broker wholesale to alternative channels such as embedded. Stere's robust digital infrastructure is effortlessly scalable, enabling insurers to trim down expense ratios while amplifying agility, speed, and growth avenues for all stakeholders. For more information about Stere and our services, please visit .About Once Insurance GroupOnce Insurance Group is redefining small valuables insurance by offering simple, affordable coverage options for watches and jewelry through a single, one-time premium. Underwritten by AM Specialty Insurance Company and developed in partnership with Stere and Perr & Knight, Once Insurance Group is dedicated to providing innovative and accessible insurance solutions. For more information, visit .

