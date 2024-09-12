UKRAINIAN ENTERPRISES LOSE THEIR JOBS DUE TO VIOLATIONS OF THE LAW ON LOCALIZATION ALONA LEBEDIEVA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- People's Deputy of Ukraine Dmytro Kysylevsky expressed deep concern about the violation of the law on localization in public procurement, which is becoming an increasingly common practice. According to him, a significant part of the tenders conducted by state contractors is aimed at purchasing goods of foreign production, in particular from China and Turkey, at the expense of Ukrainian manufacturers. This is not only a violation of the law, but also endangers the economic security of the country, especially in times of war.Adopted in 2021, the Law on Localization was aimed at supporting national industry and preserving jobs for Ukrainians, in particular in such critical sectors as transport and the production of construction equipment. However, recent data suggests that some government contractors are finding ways to circumvent these requirements, negatively impacting Ukrainian manufacturers and threatening the national economy.Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multi-sector industrial and investment group of companies“Aurum Group”, expressed serious concern about this situation:“State procurements that violate the law on localization not only undermine the national economy, but also endanger the future. In wartime, we must support domestic producers as much as possible , who continue to work under fire, pay taxes, create jobs,” Lebedieva notes.According to her, some enterprises use various schemes to circumvent the requirements of the law. For example, instead of purchasing Ukrainian-made products, state institutions sometimes choose foreign suppliers, developing tenders for a certain type of product according to specific parameters, or including special works that require a license, thereby limiting the number of participants. In addition, contractors may add to the list unnecessary specialized components that are only available from certain manufacturers.Most often, such schemes are implemented through intermediaries who cooperate with the state structure, find a supplier and adjust the terms of the tender in accordance with their interests.“Ultimately, buying Chinese and Turkish goods at a time when Ukrainian companies can offer equivalent or even better solutions is not only a violation of the law, but also a morally unfair step towards our citizens who expect state support,” Lebedieva emphasizes.Alona Lebedieva also notes that the issue of violations in public procurement is finally being actively discussed in society and brought to the public's discretion. She emphasizes the need for strict control over compliance with the law on localization and the application of real sanctions to violators.“We must fight for every state tender to comply with the law on localization,” concludes Lebedieva.“This will not only provide Ukrainians with work and stable earnings, but also strengthen the economic foundation of our country in such a difficult time.“Alona Lebedieva also emphasizes that the creation of transparent and fair conditions for the participation of Ukrainian enterprises in state tenders is a guarantee of sustainable economic development. Only through a fair approach to public procurement can stable economic growth be achieved and the interests of the Ukrainian people protected. Therefore, this situation requires immediate action and a thorough investigation by state authorities to put an end to practices that harm the national interests of Ukraine.

