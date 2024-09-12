Egyptian Pres. Receives Kuwaiti FM
Date
9/12/2024 5:14:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi received visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and his accompanying delegation in on Thursday.
The foreign minister discussed with Al-Sisi the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two nations, and ways to enhance and further expand cooperation.
The two sides also touched on recent developments in the region while going over issues of mutual interest.
Al-Yahya conveyed the warmest greetings of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President Al-Sisi, who reciprocated the greetings and wished the Kuwaiti Amir good health and further development and prosperity for Kuwait and its people. (end)
nma
MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108665688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.