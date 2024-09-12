Egyptian Pres. Receives Kuwaiti FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi received visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya and his accompanying delegation in on Thursday.

The foreign minister discussed with Al-Sisi the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two nations, and ways to enhance and further expand cooperation.

The two sides also touched on recent developments in the region while going over issues of mutual interest.

Al-Yahya conveyed the warmest greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to President Al-Sisi, who reciprocated the greetings and wished the Kuwaiti Amir good health and further development and prosperity for Kuwait and its people. (end)

