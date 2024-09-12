Unidentified Man Found Dead In Srinagar's Barzullah
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified body of man was found in Barzullah Baghat area of Srinagar city on Thursday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the Police reached the spot shortly and took the body into possession
He said further medico-legal proceedings have been initiated, while his identity is being ascertained.
